JOPLIN, Mo. — Season six of “The College Tour” on “Amazon Prime” has dropped. It features Missouri Southern.

The university hosted a watch party today. The show highlights what it’s like to be a lion.

You may remember, a production crew was on campus last year to interview students and get videos on campus and around the community.

Some of the students were back today.

“It makes me kind of nervous. But I’m really excited, I hope it can bring a lot more people to Joplin and specifically to MSSU. I’m hoping it can do great things for our campus and really grow our student population,” said Madison Nagel, MSSU Grad.

“So there’s a huge reach with this. Over I believe 60,000 guidance counselors will get this. And having brand recognition on Amazon prime. But also we have the exclusive rights so it’s already being rolled out in tv commercials and other marketing material we’re already running,” said Reid Williams, MSSU Mkt & Rel.

The watch party even included a custom green carpet, and a spot for those attending to talk on camera about the experience.