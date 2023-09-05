JOPLIN, Mo. — The smells of Ireland were in the air earlier tonight (Tuesday) at Missouri Southern.

As were the tastes.

The “Mayes Dining Hall” is where students, faculty, and staff — along with members of the community — got to satisfy their palates.

“Tasting the cuisine of Ireland” is one of the many events during the university’s “Ireland Semester.”

Dr. Chad Stebbins is the Director of the Institute of International Studies — and tells us the annual event that incorporates each semester’s particular country is usually one of the most popular.

On the menu tonight – things like Shepherd’s Pie – Braised Cabbage – an Irish Pub Salad – Bread Pudding with Whiskey Sauce – and more.

“You can’t go wrong with fish and chips or bangers and mash, or the classic Irish stew. A lot of hearty food here tonight, it’ll stick to your ribs. And if you’ve got room after that, try some Irish desserts such as soda bread,” said Dr. Chad Stebbins, MSSU Director of International Studies.

“This is my big, first experience with Irish food and getting to know all the ingredients in traditional Irish dinners,” said Saul Paniagua, MSSU Fresh Ideas Executive Chef.

The evening wrapped up with a showing of the Irish film, “Sing Street.”