JOPLIN, Mo. — A winter tradition is underway at Missouri Southern.

The “One Warm Coat” drive, is organized by the university’s chapter of “Omicron Delta Kappa”, the National Leadership Honor Society.

This is the 16th year of the collection drive.

“We collect warm coats, gloves, hats, anything that is slightly used um for people that need warm winter items during the harsh Missouri winter,” said Abbey Calcote, MSSU O.D.K. President.

The drive is open through December 5th, items will then go to “Watered Gardens” and the Joplin “Boys and Girls Club.”

And don’t forget about our winter coat drive. Barrels are set up at a number of businesses.

You can find more information here.