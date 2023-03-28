JOPLIN, Mo. — A new program gives some area teenagers the chance to see what college is like, even before they graduate from high school.

A group of select students from three area high schools spent part of their school day on the campus of MSSU, and on this day, it happened to be in the simulation or sim lab.

They’re part of the MOSO CAPS program, short for Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

While there are CAPS programs across the country, this is the only one in the country based on a college campus instead of a high school.

As a result, the director of the program, Dr. Suzanne Hull, says that’s one major advantage for these CAPS program students.

“They have the opportunity if they’re in the medical field they get to actually experience what it’s like to be in Radiology, or Respiratory Care, General Surgery, we also have the sim labs here on campus in our Health Science’s building which is also a great opportunity for them to experience, but it’s better for them to experience that hands-on experience,” said Dr. Suzzane Hall, Director, MOSO CAPS.

“I came into this program, you know, thinking I want to be a physical therapist. With this program, it’s definitely decided made my decision, I still want to continue that, I got to see the ins and outs and everything and just everyday life and it’s still you know pushing me and it makes me work harder, you know, with this program and everything so I can become a physical therapist and live out my dream,” said Payton Marshall, Webb City High School Student.

“It helps you see what nursing school will be like, or just schooling in general, it shows you how it will go cause it’s nice because we get to be in an actual setting with college students and a professor and it shows you a glimpse of how it’s going to be and it sets the tone of college,” said Emily Szura, Carl Junction High School Student.

This is the first year for the CAPS program at MSSU, but there are other options in addition to health care.

“We have three strands, Human Services which is teaching psychology, social work, criminal justice, and pre-law and we also have business, marketing, and entrepreneurship which includes engineering and computer information science,” said Hall.

Right now, College Heights, Carl Junction, and Webb City High School are in the program but she says negotiations are ongoing with other districts.