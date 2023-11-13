JOPLIN, Mo. — A new sports degree at Missouri Southern will make sure graduates can do more than count wins and losses.

MSSU is moving forward with a master’s degree in Sports and Recreation Management.

The program has been approved by the Board of Governors — but is also waiting on final accreditation.

The degree will touch on everything from facility design and risk management to marketing and promotion.

Campus leaders say there are a wide range of regional jobs that would benefit from the degree.

“People who are interested in working for athletic administration – parks and rec are a huge part of this field. Nonprofit agencies, so like the local Y, Joplin Family Y, Boys and Girls Club – anything like that,” said Zach Beldon, MSSU Asst. Prof. Sports Mgmt.

The online degree requires 30 credit hours and is expected to launch in the fall of 2024.