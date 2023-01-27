JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve cleaned out your closet lately — or are about to do so — Missouri Southern would be happy to help you unload some of what you no longer want or need.

Career services officials are gearing up for the annual Dress to Impress event.

It takes place in March.

That’s where they will make donated clothes and clothing accessories available — at no cost — to students who are getting ready for the working world.

“Dress to Impress is an important opportunity because we understand students as they progress through their curriculum, are becoming competent in those various topics. But we want to give them some empowerment and encouragement in their wardrobe. So it’s not just about the curriculum. It’s also about helping them feel confident about who they are and what they wear when they walk in to that interview or first job,” said Alex Gandy with MSSU Career Services.

Donations of suits, dresses, belts — men’s ties and women’s shoes are a big need, by the way — can be dropped off in room 308 of Hearnes Hall during normal business hours.

Donations will be accepted through March 1st.