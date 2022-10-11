Media Day is wrapped up in Kansas City and the Missouri Southern Women’s Team is coming off a 24-7 record last year and with the amount of talent and depth they have coming back like their MIAA Player of the Year Lacy Stokes, the expectations are certainly high for these ladies heading into this season.

Coach Ressel said, “I think as a coach, if your expectations aren’t high with a group that you got returning, you shouldn’t be coaching. Your mindset is you want to be in the top of the conference, you want to make the NCAA tournament. You want to make a great run and ultimately, the neat thing about this year for the women’s basketball, the national championship games gonna be in Dallas at the final four for the women’s. So, you know, that’s the ultimate goal, I think for a lot of teams in our league to be in Dallas when it comes March.”

Lacy Stokes said, “You know, I think that our success last year should be a minimal for our expectations this year. You know, I think that’s our minimum mark. So I have high expectations for all these girls, you know, we’re returning basically everyone, you know, minus Brooke and we’ve got some good girls coming in. And so I mean, really and you know, anytime people ask me, I’m like, we just got better. I mean, uh, you know, we got better and that’s what we’re continuing to do in practice, and I can’t wait to see how it turns out for us in the season.”

Now this shift in success for MSSU didn’t just start last year, there’s been a shift in the culture on to which these girls are trying to build and seniors like Layne Skiles, Amaya Johns, and Cam Call are trying to instill that Attitude in the younger girls and transfers coming in.

Layne Skiles said, “I think since the time that I’ve come in, almost five years ago now, there’s kind of been like a cultural change a little bit. And so everyone’s more about the team and doing what’s best for the team and so everyone feeding off of each other no matter what that role is, or what it looks like for certain people. We’re just all about the main goal of being a team and winning so.”

Missouri Southern will open their season on November 1st when they travel to face Wichita State, but soon after that they’ll be back in up here in Kansas City for the D2 Tip-Off Classic at Municipal Auditorium.