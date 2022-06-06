JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of young people are learning more about the activities they can participate in long after they stop being kids.

The annual Children’s Lifetime Sports Academy kicked off today on the campus of Missouri Southern for kids ages 7 through 12.

The event includes teaching camp members how to play a variety of sports including golf, bowling, or anything involving a racquet, and even canoeing.

The academy gives kids exposure to some sports they may not otherwise get a chance to participate in.

“You know, maybe they’re sitting at home or they’re not involved with other actual organized sports. It gives kids like that a chance to come and experience a bunch of different sports and play a bunch of awesome, fun games,” said Levi Duley, MSSU Phys Ed. Major.

This is the 26th year for the event which continues through Thursday.