JOPLIN, Mo. — Nearly 100 Missouri Southern students are relocating to a new dorm room because of flooding.

Representatives with MSSU say around eleven last night, two students were throwing a football in the hallway of Lion Village and inadvertently hit a sprinkler on the ceiling.

The impact damaged the sprinkler and caused a significant water leak.

As a result, about 89 students living on the first, second, and third floor of the east wing of Lion Village have been temporarily relocated to other residence halls.

University leaders are working with a remediation company to fix the water damage.

They say since Southern is on fall break, many students were off-campus, but all affected students have been contacted and are aware of the situation.