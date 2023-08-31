JOPLIN, Mo. — Some added treats between classes, Wednesday, on the campus of Missouri Southern.

The university’s Campus Activities Board spearheaded an event on the oval where students were able to snag free ice cream — icees — and play lawn games.

A chance for them to relax a little — they were also able to learn more about what to expect this fall on campus.

“I would say like we do all the fun stuff on campus. We plan homecoming, like I said before, we plan the games. We do social events — we’ve done the splash bash already and other things like that,” said Gerardo Martinez, MSSU Campus Activities Board Member.

The big thing coming up — Thursday night’s season opener at home for the football Lions against 5th-ranked Northwest.