JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at an area university spent a lot of time outside the classroom today.

but it wasn’t just for fun.

“We have a beautiful campus, it’s Earth Day so it’s just the way to do our part,” said Brieanna Anderson, Social Work Club

That’s why students from several different organizations volunteered their time to pick up trash in and around the campus of Missouri Southern.

“So my group with the Social Work Department has cleaned up this north side area and we have groups from different departments cleaning up sections all over campus,” said Anderson.

“You know, growing up your mom tells you to clean up your room, you go out there and get your stuff. This is kind of the same thing where this is our home, we’re here on campus all the time. We really take pride in what we do and so this is why we’re coming out here not only helping out another club but then also helping out our campus by picking up the trash and really showing support,” said Collin Gray, Campus Activity Board President.

Students in the MSSU Environmental Health and Safety Club sponsored the annual Campus Clean-Up event which coincides with the celebration of earth day each year.

“So we’ve separated between recyclables and trash products. The trash products will get disposed of at our local landfills sadly but the recycling products will get distributed to the different portions of the recycle center,” said Joshua Radey, Environmental Health and Safety Club.

Although Earth Day has been celebrated here on the campus of Missouri Southern for the last decade, this is only the third year for the Campus Clean-Up.

But Radey would like to see the program expand outside of campus.

“I would love to see a lot more involvement with the local community like if we could get the different elementary and middle schools maybe to clean up their own campus, have their own little campus clean-up day on Earth Day, that would be a lot of fun. I definitely could see it being a big thing in our local community in the future,” he said.