JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is renaming the North End Zone facility in honor of the late Ron Richard.

The university’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to rename the facility the Ron Richard Athletic Center. A formal naming ceremony, along with signage, will take place early next year.

Ron Richard was appointed to the MSSU Board of Governors on November 6, 2019, and served until his passing earlier this year. He also had a distinguished political career, serving in both the Missouri State Senate and House. He is the only person to have ever held the top leadership position in both chambers.

Ron Richard was also a former mayor of Joplin and an alumnus of Missouri Southern.