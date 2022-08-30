JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s leader took time Tuesday to serve his students an ice-cold treat. It was the annual President’s Ice-Cream Social on Southern’s campus. President Dr. Dean Van Galen and his staff handed out ice cream to the students as they made their way to and from classes.

Dr. Van Galen says this is the perfect way to show his appreciation.

“It’s inspiring to be out here interacting with students. They are the reason we exist and we have a really vibrant student-centered campus that I’m really proud of,” he said.

Dr. Van Galen says he’s met students from Joplin, Carthage, Arkansas, Texas, and even as far away as Taiwan.