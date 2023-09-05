JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Missouri Southern had some special visitors on Tuesday.

A petting zoo was set up on campus, all thanks to the Campus Activities Board and the owners of Creation Safari Wildlife Park out of Wyandotte, Oklahoma. If students are already feeling the pressure of college two weeks into the fall semester, this probably helped.

They got to spend time with and pet an ostrich, a bearded dragon, a 30-year-old tortoise, a kangaroo, donkeys, and even wallabies.

“It’s important because it helps get our name out there, as well as it gives the students something to enjoy today. The weather is great today; it’s a beautiful day, so they can just enjoy the animals in between their classes,” said Tim Sappington, owner of Creation Safari Wildlife Safari.

The petting zoo featured more than 10 animals for students to enjoy.