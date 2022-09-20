JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university has released their enrollment numbers for the Fall 2022 semester, and while overall numbers might be down, one school official said it’s still more than originally projected.

Total enrollment for the current semester was 4,155 students Missouri Southern State University announced in a release. That includes a 4.67% increase over last fall in new student enrollment.

However, the data from last year’s report shows that during the Fall 2021 semester, the school saw a total of 4,358 students enrolled in classes.

“The university experienced an increase in new students, including international students. With this increase, Missouri Southern’s overall enrollment is in a better position than our original projections, bearing in mind we are slightly down over last fall,” said Dr. Shellie Hewitt, Dean of Admissions.

This year’s fall semester did see the rollout of several new initiatives, however. That includes the recently extended partnership between MSSU and Kansas City University to include dental medicine.

The addition of a new Adult Degree Completion program at the university has also changed the way adult learners can approach schooling and attain their degree.

“We are delighted to see a substantial increase in new students choosing Missouri Southern this fall. Clearly, the quality of the university’s academic programs, our engaging student experience, and Missouri Southern’s affordability are resonating with students from the Four States and beyond,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, president