JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s Lion Co-Op helps feed college students and the public in a special way.

The campus food pantry hosted an Empty Bowl fundraiser Tuesday to raise money for its Groceries to Graduate program. School officials said as many as 25% of all students on campus are food insecure.

The money will be used in a scholarship that provides 200-dollars in grocery tokens for the Webb City Farmers Market. The Groceries to Graduate program is open to juniors and seniors who are Pell Grant eligible.

“We have a food pantry on campus that they can use but this is designed to give again upper classman that extra access they need, specifically to meat and to fresh produce. That’s a little harder to stock in a food-pantry setting,” said Megan Bever, Lion Co-Op Faculty Advisor.

A number of area restaurants donated food for the event — while students in the university’s Department of Art and Design created the bowls that sold for $20s apiece.