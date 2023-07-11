JOPLIN, Mo. — July 12th is a significant date in the history of Missouri Southern.

Twenty years ago, then Missouri Governor Bob Holden signed the bill that elevated its status from a college to a university. Senate Bill 55 was the culmination of years of work by former University President Dr. Julio Leon and local lawmakers, including then State Senator Gary Nodler.

Nodler will be part of a special ceremony Wednesday morning on campus.

Former Governor Holden will also be in attendance. The event is open to the public and will take place at 10:30 inside the Walton Black Box Theater. A reception will follow.