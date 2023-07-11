JOPLIN, Mo. — July 12th is a significant date in the history of Missouri Southern.
Twenty years ago, then Missouri Governor Bob Holden signed the bill that elevated its status from a college to a university. Senate Bill 55 was the culmination of years of work by former University President Dr. Julio Leon and local lawmakers, including then State Senator Gary Nodler.
More from MSSU:
Nodler will be part of a special ceremony Wednesday morning on campus.
Former Governor Holden will also be in attendance. The event is open to the public and will take place at 10:30 inside the Walton Black Box Theater. A reception will follow.