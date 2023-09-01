JOPLIN, Mo. — After roughly 42 months, the COVID-19 student loan repayment pause is officially ending.

As of Friday, students who have borrowed federal loans can expect interest to accrue again. Monthly payments will then be due starting October 1st. The pandemic-related pause had given relief to millions of student borrowers by putting a hold on their accounts.

Missouri Southern State University financial aid director Becca Diskin tells us although payments aren’t due for a month, it’s better to get ahead so you don’t end up falling behind.

“And federal default is a pretty serious thing that prevents you from getting other types of loans. It certainly prevents you from getting any other type of financial aid because you haven’t made good on the prior aid that you’ve received. It can be a negative thing for you, financially speaking,” said Diskin.

Diskin reminds borrowers that even though they set up fixed payment amounts when originally borrowing the loan, it’s not too late to inquire about changing the payment. She recommends reaching out to your loan service as soon as possible to see what can be done.