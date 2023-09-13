JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern has long focused on an international mission, but there soon may be a couple of new goals.

The State Coordinating Board for Higher Education has approved expanding the list. MSSU would add Health and Life Sciences as well as Immersive Learning. Every university in Missouri has statewide designations, and Health and Life Sciences and Immersive Learning are new statewide additions.

“Those sorts of things that prepare them for the workforce. Immersive learning is certainly important, where you’re not just listening to people talk but rolling up your sleeves as a student and getting the opportunity to try things yourself,” said Mark Scott, MSSU Chief Communications Officer.

There’s still one more hurdle to pass before the change is final. State lawmakers must approve of the addition, something that could happen during the 2024 legislative session.