JOPLIN, Mo. — An area university is expressing gratitude to some of the people who’ve supported their educational mission as part of the MSSU Lions Forward Campaign.

Two larger-than-life banners thanking Gay Burns and Deron Burr have been displayed on the side of two buildings on the MSSU campus. Kevin Greim states that it’s the least Southern can do for their financial contributions to the campus.

He also mentions that it’s the first of many acknowledgments to come.

“That our students understand that there are people who are behind them and it’s important for our faculty and staff to know that there are people out there who are very supportive of their efforts and what they do at Missouri Southern State University so putting these banners up to show that there is that level of private support is important,” said Greim.

Greim notes that it’s intentional that the signs went up in time for homecoming so that as many people as possible can see them.