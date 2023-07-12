JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of its name change by honoring the state representatives responsible for it.

Wednesday was a day filled with celebration at Missouri Southern State University as it marked two decades since the school received a name change.

“We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Senate Bill 55 which elevated the university, which was a college, to university status,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, President of MSSU.

A group of around 100 people gathered at MSSU to welcome back former Missouri Senator Gary Nodler, as well as former Missouri Governor Bob Holden who actually signed the bill back in 2003. Along with Dr. Van Galen, the two spoke about all the progress the university has made in the past 20 years.

“It’s been tremendous growth because they have had great dynamic leaders and that is what is so critical for any organization, whether it be business or education, and here in Joplin you’ve truly had some of the best educational leaders of anywhere in the state and probably this region,” said Holden.

Just for a little perspective, when this bill was signed back in 2003, “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé was just hitting the airwaves, and you were probably lining up to go “Find Nemo” in theaters. Safe to say a lot has changed on campus since then.

“We now have a master’s degree in health care administration, we are launching a new master’s degree in data analytics, and these are the types of high-demand programs that are important to our region. So in a way, this traces back to the impact of Senate Bill 55, 20 years ago,” said Dr. Van Galen.

“This university has come so far in such a short amount of time and has such potential for going beyond that, not only being the catalyst for this city but it can be the catalyst for the surrounding communities both in the Arkansas area and the Kansas area,” said Holden.

Dr. Van Galen says MSSU now offers seven different graduate programs, including one in data analytics which will be offered starting in the fall.