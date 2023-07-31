JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern celebrates the completion of a makeover project on campus.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at MSSU was joined today by the Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting of their newly renovated office space.

The last time the office was decorated was when the SBDC was opened in 1978.

The SBDC got a new modernized look with new carpets, new paint on the walls, as well as new furniture.

Katie Fields, the new director of the SBDC, says the new look will go a long way.

“Oh, I’m ecstatic. I’m from Missouri Southern, and by from, I mean I was in these walls as a student both for my undergrad and my masters, so this is home to me, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Katie Fields, Small Business Development Center Director.

The Small Business Development Center offers free consulting for entrepreneurs and small business owners in our community.

For anyone interested in getting more information, visit their website, here.