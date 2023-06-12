JOPLIN, Mo. — It may not officially be basketball season — but that doesn’t mean the game is being shelved for the summer.

A number of camps are taking place this week at Missouri Southern. And that included the start of the Future Lions Camp Monday.

It’s for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Lion coaches and players will tell you helping these youngsters is one of their favorite parts of the summer. And for head coach Sam McMahon — it’s even more special: His 7-year old son, Maverick is one of the camp participants.

“It means everything. Obviously, he’s 7 now. For him to just come to the gym with me. This is his favorite place in the world, and this is my favorite place in the world. So, for us to be able to spend that together, it’s definitely special. It’s not just Maverick. It’s Eva and Nova. And for them just to be able to hang out, I mean, there is nothing like it. It’s such a unique experience, such a unique situation and I just really cherish it,” said McMahon.

“Well it’s nice to see just because, coming from a town where you don’t see much of that. Giving back to the community. Being from Baltimore and stuff like that. Then you come around and see very good father figures around, and especially when you bring up coach Jeff Boschee, he had his two girls around. Also when coach Sam was here previously, so he would have Mav around, as well. It’s just nice. And it’s good for us, like, we get some kids’ spirit around, come in the lockeroom give us a little pep talk before the game and stuff. It’s, it’s just nice to see,” said Winston Dessesow, MSSU Senior Guard.

Call it a family affair for the McMahons. Sam’s brother, Paul, is one of his assistants. Those interested in this week’s camps – ones next week with the women’s basketball program – and all others through Lions Athletics, can visit this link for more.