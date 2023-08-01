JOPLIN, Mo. — Vivek Malek was at Missouri Southern, this afternoon (Tuesday), to talk numbers.

Specifically – that state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend, which starts on Friday.

He also discussed the importance of families investing their sales tax holiday savings – and other dollars – into tax-free MOST 529 savings accounts for the future education needs of their kids.

“There is some little change that this time the municipalities and counties will not be able to opt out of the tax holiday program. So, there is going to be an impact, which is about 465 million dollars across the state, and we are, we would like to capture some of that impact in terms of savings for the kids, and putting that money in a 529 plan,” said Vivek Malek, Missouri Treasurer.

By the way – Malek has some competition in next year’s election — including Missouri Southern product, Carthage-native, and current State Rep, Cody Smith.

Both will be part of tonight’s annual “Free Watermelon Feed” in Neosho — along with a number of other politicians — which started at 6:30 at Big Spring Park.