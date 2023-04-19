JOPLIN, Mo. — Student research, both college and high school, was front and center at Missouri Southern.

All are part of the university’s Annual Student Research Symposium.

Topics dealt with things like the Mediterranean diet, illnesses in cattle, tainted lettuce, and how medical students train.

Those taking part said it was a chance to share a taste of their extended research process.

“We are actually performing at the Missouri Academy of Sciences – be giving an oral presentation there. Also, be giving an oral presentation at an international conference in July in Orlando. I’m really excited for that one so – it’s not only good representative for Joplin and Missouri Southern, it’s also a cause I’m very passionate about and hope to advocate for years in the future,” said Dhvani Patel, MSSU Student.

“They’re participating in a conversation of research, right? The research isn’t just something they do on their own and then it’s finished. It’s something they do – some of them are in groups. But it’s an ongoing conversation. There’s research that’s been done before that they’ve looked into. And hopefully, they can build on this research for the future,” said Michael Beilfuss, MSSU Asst. Prof.

Students shared research in six categories.

Education, health sciences, humanities, social sciences, physical and biological sciences, and business, engineering, and technology.

Also today (Wednesday), was the annual MSSU Portfolio Review for students seeking their BFA in Graphic Design.

This year’s theme was ‘Spill’, and was held in the Connor Ballroom. Students set up their portfolios inside the space, and professionals and alumni would discuss their student work, often providing insight into problem-solving.

These skilled students were able to showcase their knowledge, but also refine their portfolio for future employment opportunities.