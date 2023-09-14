JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri campus is getting ready for nearly a million dollars in upgrades.

Missouri Southern is focusing on a short list of facility improvement needs. That includes spending more than $600,000 on a new roof for Young Gymnasium. But there are also projects in Reynolds Hall and the Art Building.

It all stems from a campus review that looked at things like desks, lighting, and classroom technology.

“Each space has different needs. no space is getting a complete gut. but for example in one space the lighting may be the issue – in another the furnishings or writing surfaces so each space is customized to their particular needs to bring it up to the standards like you see in this room,” said Dr. Brad Hodson, MSSU Exec. VP.

The newest round of remodeling continues work that upgraded a portion of Reynolds Hall in 2017. This is the first of a 3-year phase and is expected to wrap up next summer.