JOPLIN, Mo. — The international mission at Missouri Southern could be growing.

The Missouri Southern Board of Governors met in a special session, giving preliminary approval to an expansion of the university mission.

The first addition: Health and Life Sciences.

“That is a great strength of our region. When you think about our healthcare systems, the fact that we have a medical school, dental school, a lot of strong programs here at Missouri Southern, and of course, we’re building a new Health Science Innovation Center. So as we look to the future, if that all fits,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

Health and life sciences have also been a strong component both in university enrollment and degrees completed.

The campus mission would still stick with international education but also incorporate immersive learning.

“Education Abroad is an example, a great example of immersive learning. When you look at the health and life sciences, there are many unique immersive opportunities for our students. Now, you look at the cadaver lab, you look at the virtual reality simulation opportunities in nursing,” said Dr. Van Galen.

Meanwhile, a proposed campus strategic plan is in the final stages of development.

It highlights 17 goals for Missouri Southern, things like immersive learning… but also cutting-edge technology.

“Go over to Ummel, besides the human cadaver lab, there’s also our engineering technology, where they have all types of machinery. I walked in there one day and there were students on ladders with paper airplanes and all kinds of things. So it’s not just that hard, hands-on equipment that we have—it’s the attitude of the faculty that they’re looking for opportunities to engage students in learning in ways that stick with them,” said Dr. Lisa Toms, MSSU Provost, VP Acad. Affairs.

The new mission would have to be approved at the state level as well, a process that could take up to a year.

And the Board of Governors is expected to vote on the new strategic plan next month.