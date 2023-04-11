JOPLIN, Mo. — The Masters at Work art exhibit is giving these Missouri Southern students the opportunity to show the public what they’ve learned, showcasing the latest exhibit inside the Spiva Gallery on campus.

The artists were given the option of painting, using ceramics, or creating sculptures.

“Many of these students are local teachers in the area and people don’t always understand that those people are also artists. So this is an opportunity to showcase the level of work that they can actually do,” said Frank Pishkur, MSSU Chair of Arts & Design.

A meet-and-greet with the artists will take place this Thursday night at six inside the Spiva Gallery.

It’s free and open to the public — The exhibit runs through April 20th.