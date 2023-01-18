JOPLIN, Mo. — “A taste of the future”, that’s what some local students got today, part of a special program at Missouri Southern to help them get ready for the workforce.

Dozens of Southwest Missouri students are interviewing for jobs — they don’t want.

It’s a mock interview event at Missouri Southern, a kind of practice for teens like Carl Junction senior Allie Wrestler.

“I was honestly worried starting off. But today, now that we’re doing our last one, it’s like, ok, it’s not that bad,” said Allie Wrestler, CJ Senior.

Each junior or senior spends several minutes interviewing at several different stations, focusing on everything from banking to law enforcement.

Neosho junior Lillian Brown says the experience is already paying off.

“I definitely do feel like, I know that a lot of people do definitely struggle with talking about themselves – so I definitely feel like I have grown and improved as an individual,” said Lillian Brown, Neosho Junior

It’s all part of the Missouri Southern State University Center of Advanced Professional Studies, or CAPS.

“One of the things we did with our most recap students in November was we completed a survey with them, and one of the questions was understanding the job opportunities that are right in their own backyard. They are learning what job opportunities are in their backyard and building that industry pipeline for industry partners,” said Dr. Suzanne Hull, MOSO CAPS.

The interviewing event is the latest in a series throughout the school year.

“It’s one of our main pillars of everything we try to do in a CAPS program is to be responsive to what’s happening in our communities. We want them to at least be aware of what’s available here because I don’t most people believe they have to leave their hometown to get their job and we have amazing opportunities here,” said Kelly Lay, NewCAPS Dir.

And they’re already looking ahead to the next class.

Students interested in applying for the fall of 2023 should contact Missouri Southern to find out more.