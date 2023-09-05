JOPLIN, Mo. — You can learn a lot about a vocation by reading about it, but sometimes the real education doesn’t start until you get into the field.

That’s the whole purpose behind a program that each social work student at an area university must complete before they pick up their diploma.

Armyni Perales wishes there was an organization like “Foster Adopt Connect” when she was growing up.

“I chose Foster Adopt Connect because I was a Foster kid myself and I saw all the behind-the-scenes and how they really just throw kids anywhere, and I wasn’t really being heard, on top of that I had two baby brothers to look out for,” said Armyni Perales, MSSU Social Work Senior.

The non-profit provides a host of services for parents and kids in the foster care system, including clothing and other personal items.

Perales is doing a school year-long internship with the organization as part of her social work senior year requirement before graduation.

She’s trying to help kids in the system now to avoid some of what she feels was a basic lack of communication when she was that age, namely, what’s in the best interest of the child.

“The most important question I got that I remember to this day is, ‘What do you want?’ and that question changed my life forever because someone actually heard me, so being here I get to advocate and help with foster families and foster children and adoption families and children with the resources that they need,” said Perales.

Perales is one of two MSSU senior social work majors helping Foster Adopt Connect through the internship program.

And the organization is one of 56 agencies gladly giving students as much real-life working experience as they want.

“Oh absolutely, I’ve already thought of all the things I can have them do just for my job specifically, so far, they both seem really excited and want to start learning as soon as possible and learn as much as they can,” said Kelsi Eden, Family Coordinator, Foster Adopt Connect.