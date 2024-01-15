JOPLIN, Mo. — Inclement weather has canceled in-person classes at Missouri Southern tomorrow (Tuesday).

Cleanup continues on campus as the university deals with damage from a broken water pipe.

Officials say it was unrelated to the weather, but instead, a decades-old pipe burst on the third floor of Hearnes Hall on Sunday.

They still don’t know the full impact of the leak, but say it affects all three floors of the building – that’s the flooring, walls, and ceilings.

That means several offices will have to be relocated.

“Offices like Human Resources, Business Affairs, the President’s Office, the Provost’s Office were in this building. But for students, it was the Student Success Center, the Registrar, Bursar, Admissions, Financial Aid. And so we’re trying to identify locations, not only for continuity of operations as we begin the spring semester but also for easy access for students and employees,” said Dr. Brad Hodson, MSSU Exec. V.P.

They’re still working to find temporary homes for all those offices – but say the goal is to fix the damage and move back into the building as soon as possible.