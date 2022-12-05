JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university has a few suggestions for your Christmas list.

Missouri Southern is hosting its 2022 holiday student pottery sale.

Dozens of items are up for grabs, everything from mugs and bottles to small statuettes.

The sale is a chance for students to find out firsthand about the realities of selling artwork.

“It’s definitely better for people who are going into the business of ceramics, and they then know, ‘ok, this is how I need to price my stuff’ — or ‘these are the materials I need to use for the selling portion of it’,” said Beck Cook, MSSU Ceramics Student.

The sale continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the main lobby of the “Spiva Library” on campus.