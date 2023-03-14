CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — We continue our spotlight on outstanding high school students in the Four States.

A Carl Junction student who’s helping on campus, and finding innovative ways to make her community better.

Senior year is flying by for Carl Junction student Laurel Shallenburger.

She plays golf and is part of the Future Business Leaders of America.

And Laurel also spends a lot of time helping other students, like helping with freshman orientation.

“We did a lot of games like a scavenger hunt, which was really fun for them to go around and, and see the different classrooms so that it’ll be prepared on the first day,” said Laurel Shallenburger, CJHS Senior.

Laurel also helps younger CJ students through the Service Learning class.

“We do reading buddies, teacher, Assistant, Team Bulldog, and all those things. We work from k one students to fourth-grade students, and we work on them with reading and math. We work with students who may have been identified as at-risk students or they need some friends to hang out with and we work with them playing games and just having one on one time with them,” said Shallenburger.

She’s collected food donations through Trunk or Treat.

“There’s a prize for the best costume to usually that makes it more fun,” said Shallenburger.

And has helped with school blood drives.

But she is also creating new solutions for community problems.

Including one that came out of the MOSO CAPS program.

“Do a passion project. We’re doing it’s called healthful living. And we’re putting like, a hygiene closet, basically in the Chamber of Commerce. And we’re asking for donations and that kind of thing so that people in the community can come and get things that they need,” said Shallenburger.

Laurel also pitches in with a special project at a non-profit that helps foster children.

“Fostering Hope is where foster kids can come and get clothes and all those different kinds of things that they may not like be able to have with them. So they can come here and we organize those clothes,” said Shallenburger.

Carl Junction teacher Tobin Schultz isn’t surprised Laurel was chosen as a Golden Lion.

“Super proud of her. The younger students in our district get so excited when they see her. She has a special energy she brings. And they just lighten up when she walks into a room,” said Tobin Schultz, CJHS Teacher.

After graduation, Laurel plans to go to Missouri Southern and work on a degree in marketing.