JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of the best and brightest young visual storytellers gathered on the campus of Missouri Southern, Thursday.

They were there for the 25th annual Southern Media Showcase. The event features the talents of more than 200 high school students from all across southwest Missouri.

Participants showed off their abilities in journalism, video storytelling and production, yearbook design and more.

“This is an event that invites all the area high school students to submit their works in media, whether it’s video, print, journalism pieces, it can be news, it can be feature, music videos, however they’re creative and they submit it for competition,” said Lisa Olliges Green, General Manager, KGCS TV.

“It’s really fun because you get to see products from a lot of different schools and kind of see how you shape up and also get some inspiration for the future and just learn about the way that different schools are you know, having these kinds of media programs,” said Alexandra Carson, J.H.S. Junior.

“We also want to make sure the students know what opportunities are when it comes to Mass Communications here at Missouri Southern, see we’re going to have some breakout sessions where they’ll get to see the new technology that we’re putting into place at the TV station, our giant green screen, they’ll get to experiment seeing a virtual set and being the anchors there,” said Olliges.

Incidentally — Alexandra Carson, who plans on pursuing media in and after college, ended up with a total of 6 awards — including Best Drama Slash Horror Video — and Best News Package.