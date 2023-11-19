JOPLIN, Mo. — MSSU is giving international students an early start to try an American tradition.

It’s the annual Thanksgiving event, where Missouri Southern President Dr. Dean Van Galen and his wife provided more than 50 international students a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Plus, university officials tell us, it’s a way to introduce the students to turkey and also Thanksgiving history in America.

Students were treated to all the popular Thanksgiving trimmings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, and several desserts.

“I think it is a wonderful tradition. International students have told me it’s one of their favorite memories of being here on campus at Missouri, Southern, and in Joplin,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

“Eye-opening for a culture because back home it’s different for me and it’s nice to experience something from the culture in the country where I spend a lot of my time learning new things and exploring life,” said Turki Alutaibim, President of MSSU International Club.

Missouri Southern officials tell us this is the third year the university has provided international students with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.