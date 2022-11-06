JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered at Missouri Southern State University this Morning, capping off a weekend of events for the 49th Annual Kansas Herpetological Society Meeting.

That’s right, reptiles and amphibians.

“The Missouri Southern Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society” raised nearly $3,000 to bring the conference to Southern’s campus.

There were around 200 professional scientists in attendance as well as 37 different professional organizations.

KHS awarded seven scholarships to students, totaling about $6,000.

“Really provides a meaningful spot for our students to get access to other professionals. There’s not that ‘science factory down the road’ that you can go get a job at, and so it’s kind of a nebulous career, and so we create opportunities for students to see how to become the next generation. That’s ultimately what keeps science and conservation alive,” said David Penning, Associate Professor, President of KHS.

“So it’s just really opened my eyes to instead of just thinking locally about what we’re doing here in Missouri Southern, what’s going on in the outside world,” said Gabe McClain, Student.

MSSU’s very own Dr. Penning says that even though it’s an annual meeting, Southern typically only gets lucky to host the event, about every ten years or so.

It’s open to everyone interested in reptiles and amphibians.