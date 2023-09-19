JOPLIN, Mo. — An exhibit from a museum in Lawrence, Kansas, has found its way to a Missouri Southern State University library.

It’s called “Demanding a Greater Future: A Celebration of the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage.”

It’s a traveling exhibit from the Watkins Museum of History and depicts the history of the fight for a woman’s right to vote.

The centennial was in 2020, and today (Tuesday) is also National Voter Registration Day.

So, the library is partnering with the “League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area” to make sure everyone’s voice can be heard.

“What happened in history is what got us here today, and we still have struggles that we are fighting, and so getting people registered to vote, and voice their opinions, and make the difference is what we’re hoping to accomplish,” said Amber Carr, Missouri Southern Asst. Library Director.

The display will be up in MSSU’s Spiva Library through October.