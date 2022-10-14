JOPLIN, Mo. — A paintbrush isn’t the only way to create art. A new exhibit in the Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern is proof of that.

It’s influenced by the Chinese technique of “papercutting” — and is the work of Artist Tammy Harrington, a Professor of Art at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. She uses an X-Acto knife to cut out all the negative areas and attach them on top of the portrait to give the work a three-dimensional appearance. The technique gives her the chance to represent her identity as a Chinese-American.

Her work will be on display on campus through November 3rd.