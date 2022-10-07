JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.

“You know they have Homecoming festivities all week so it’s it’s really cool they’ve thought of all the local businesses that have supported them all throughout their journeys,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Marketing Manager.

The MSSU Community Engagement Committee took responsibility for the cat chalk claws.