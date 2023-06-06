JOPLIN, Mo. — A few local students are getting recognized for their outstanding work.

The Golden Lion Awards Banquet honored eight students in the MSSU Billingsley Student Center Ballroom tonight (Tuesday).

They received a plaque and a gift bag.

Tonight’s event was emceed by KODE’s own Gretchen Bolander and sponsored by H.E. Williams and Nexstar Broadcasting.

Tonight’s event also recognized one of those eight students as the overall Golden Lion Winner.

Brooke Sommer is getting a $5,000 scholarship.

“It’s very exciting, I’m not going to lie. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the people who supported me all the way. Service, volunteer work, and everything that goes into being a Golden Lion showed me what a better person I can be and how much more I can do for this. Not community, not just a small town, but everywhere I go,” said Brooke Sommer, Golden Lions Overall Winner.

Chloe Abts, Melina Figueroa-Vargas, Kyah Sanborn, Laurel Shallenburger, Trinity Sheward, Maddox Studdard, and Truman Thompson were the other students also honored tonight.