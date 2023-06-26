JOPLIN, Mo. — The passing of longtime Joplin lawmaker Ron Richard earlier this month means there’s a seat to fill at Missouri Southern.

He had been serving as a member of the MSSU Board of Governors. Finding a replacement is a decision that goes all the way to the Governor’s office and must be confirmed by the State Senate.

Gov. Mike Parson’s communication director said the choice hasn’t been made yet but that they are taking applications. You can fill out the form online through the Governor’s website here.