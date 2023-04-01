JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the oldest buildings on the Missouri Southern State University campus is open once again.

Saturday was the grand re-opening celebration for the Taylor Performing Arts Center.

The facility had been closed for around three years for a much-needed renovation project, totaling 3.1 million dollars.

The project funding was made possible by private donors, and by the State of Missouri.

Saturday’s instrumental concert, Morton Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna, is the first large-scale performance in the over-50-year-old venue since the project was completed.

“So, this project is a 3.1 million dollar renovation. There are things you can see, seats, carpet, sound system, paint, and there are some things you can’t see as readily; some structural enhancements we made, and then also a new rigging system,” said Brad Hodson, Executive Vice President at MSSU.

Hodson says the upcoming schedule for the Taylor Performing Arts Center is booked solid for the next several months.