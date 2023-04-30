JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s Kinesiology Department hosted its 9th Annual 5k Puppy Glow Run on campus, this evening.

This annual event pays homage to Lori Pflug, a 1986 MSSU kinesiology graduate who lost her battle with cancer years ago.

As part of their final project, students in the department are tasked with planning and hosting this event.

They chose this year’s theme Puppy Glow and also mapped out the entire course throughout campus.

Around $2,000 was raised through ticket sales and the help of more than 10 sponsors.

More than 90 people pre-registered for the event.

Attendees could bring their own dogs to participate.

Local non-profit rescue Golden Paws also had dogs available on-site for those that don’t have one of their own.

“So this event really allows the students that chance to get that hands-on learning and to help promote the institution, and to raise funds for the next generation of students to be able to take the class,” said Dr. Zachary Beldon, MSSU Asst. Professor of Kinesiology.

Out of the nearly $2,000 raised for this event, $500 will be awarded to a kinesiology student through a scholarship next year.