JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people had a chance to experience what cultures other countries have to offer on Saturday, without even having to leave Joplin.

The 8th Annual World Music and Cuisine Festival was held at Missouri Southern inside the Young Gymnasium.

It’s held each spring, providing a chance for international students to showcase cultures from their home countries.

Live musical performances were showcased by students and others, while attendees enjoyed the food options.

Organizers say this event ties back into the university’s mission of highlighting international education.

It also gives students a chance to interact with those from our country and teach those about their own home country.

“In some cases, some of the students here, today, have cooked food and are sharing it with the community, they might be the only student from their country here in Joplin at Missouri Southern, so that can be a lonely experience, but whenever we hold events like this, that gives them a chance to connect with the community and for them to say ‘hey, this is my culture…this is the food I eat back at home’, and gives us all a chance to connect on a human level,” said Aaron Carmichael, Social Sciences Professor/Dir. of Intensive English Dept.

“We have many international students and clubs here this evening. It’s so important for us to make them feel welcome and be a part of Joplin and our university,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, President of MSSU.

Event organizers say this event takes plenty of volunteers to make it happen.

MSSU’s upcoming fall semester will feature an Ireland theme.