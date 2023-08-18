JOPLIN, Mo. — A local university is getting some big help as the new school year kicks off.

Missouri Southern State University’s Health Science Innovation Center will benefit from a $1 million gift from the Kent D. & Mary L. Steadley Trust Bank of America. Faculty were told of the generous donation as they were welcomed back to campus for the fall semester.

“We are fortunate and thankful the trustees have chosen to invest in our Health Science Innovation Center – a transformational project for MSSU and its students,” Missouri Southern President Dean Van Galen said in a press release. “The Steadley Trust has a fantastic reputation for supporting education throughout the region, and we are proud to have the family’s name associated with our university.”

The trust, established in 1959, supports scientific, education, and other charitable purposes in the southwest Missouri area. It aims to better mankind and general welfare in the area.

Funds will go towards the construction of the new $38 million center which will feature real-world simulation rooms for teaching future nurses, dental hygienists, doctors, and more. The expanded labs and facilities will help place the university at the forefront of health science education.

The center will sit between Hearnes Hall and Billingsly Student Center along University Parkway. It will complement Julio Leon Hall which houses the current health science programs.