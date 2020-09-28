What’s up with the purple fences in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Besides the usual camouflage print, the Hunting season can bring a new color to nature, purple. Driving along a Missouri road, purple fences or trees may catch your attention, but it is there for a reason. To stop trespassers.

The 1993 “Purple Paint Statute” allows landowners to paint their fences or trees with purple paint to warn those around their property that it’s off-limits.

With hunting season among us, the purple paint will alarm any wandering hunters they have reached someone’s property. The paint acts as a “No Trespassing” sign.

The statute says “that any person trespassing onto property marked by purple paint can be found guilty of a first-degree trespassing charge.”

Trespassers could receive up to a $500 fine and/or a maximum of 6 months in jail.