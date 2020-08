Joplin Public Library has announced a new initiative that will lend a hand toward those taking part in at-home learning. This includes students and families who will attend school remotely, virtually, or via homeschool.

Christina Matekel-Gibson, children’s library at Joplin Public Library, explained what is entailed in the new initiative. The goal is largely to support families who are going through at-home learning and make the transition easier and more accessible.