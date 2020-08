COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri System has launched a pilot program that will make standardized testing optional for all first-time undergraduate applicants. It is a temporary admission policy that will apply to the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students may still chose to submit ACT or SAT scores and the admissions requirements and review process for those applicants will not change. There will be no disadvantage to applicants who chose not to include a standardized test score.