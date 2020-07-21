US attorney: Feds will be identifiable in Kansas City action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Kansas City says any federal agents involved in an operation to reduce violent crime in the area will be clearly identifiable, unlike what has been seen in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison said in a written statement Monday that a new federal effort called Operation LeGend in Kansas City is in response to an increase in violent crime, not local protests. He says agents won’t be patrolling the streets or usurping the authority of local officers.

His statement comes amid clashes between protesters and camouflaged, unidentified agents in Portland.