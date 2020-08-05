University of Missouri system makes standardized testing optional for 2021-2022 academic year

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri System has launched a pilot program that will make standardized testing optional for all first-time undergraduate applicants. It is a temporary admission policy that will apply to the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students may still chose to submit ACT or SAT scores and the admissions requirements and review process for those applicants will not change. There will be no disadvantage to applicants who chose not to include a standardized test score.

The applications will be reviewed based on:

GPA (each UM school will set its own standards for minimum GPA)

Class rank

Academic course load

Difficulty of coursework

Extracurricular and leadership activities

Letters of recommendation

Personal essays

In a press release, the UM System President Mun Choi says, “We recognize COVID-19 and the limited accessibility and availability of standardized tests nationwide present stress and challenges for applicants. This temporary policy will eliminate a hurdle created by the pandemic.”

Earlier this year, the University of Missouri- Kansas City announced it would no longer require ACT or SAT scores as part of standard admissions requirements.